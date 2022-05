Vicky Kaushal celebrates birthday with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday yesterday, his first birthday after marrying Katrina Kaif last year. Vicky turned 34 yesterday in presence of his loved ones and dear friends. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a photo dump from his birthday celebrations last night. Katrina and Vicky are in New York and their friends too. It was a merry celebration. Katrina couldn’t keep her eyes off Vicky Kaushal. And it was the most adorable sight ever.