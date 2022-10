Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif celebrates her first karwa chauth with hubby Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal last year in December and the lovebirds have been enjoying their blissful marriage like never before. The two often take out time to be with their family members on important occasions. And Katrina was seen celebrating her first ever karwa chauth with Vicky and the family. Take a look.