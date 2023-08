Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stay in Beaumonde Towers

Bollywood's hottest couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have rented an apartment in Beaumonde Towers which is located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. The two will pay Rs 7.25 lakh per month as rent for two years as per a report on NDTV. Later, Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly pay Rs. 7.97 lakh per month for the next 12 months. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha OTT release date: When and where to watch, cast, plot, box office and more about Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer