Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar

It’s not necessary you often find love at your work place you can find friends for life too. Kyunki Dosti mai sukoon hai, let’s take a look at actors who worked together and became buddies for life. Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar’s bonding only show that they have become Bffs after their first film Phone Bhoot together.