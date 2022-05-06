Image credit: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and many other actresses are mostly in the news for one reason or the other. This time, we are going to talk about the hit films that they have delivered in their careers. Talking about Deepika, she has given several hits and critically acclaimed films such as Chennai Express, Piku, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and more. She will be next seen in Pathan opposite SRK.