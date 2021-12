The Times They Are a-Changin’

To quote the legendary Bob Dylan’s iconic folk song, the times are indeed changing in Bollywood, and some of it is definitely for the better. Till as recently as the mid-2000s, it would be inconceivable to find an actress play leading lady in big mainstream movies, opposite major male stars or even headline small-to-mid-budget female-oriented films. However, a bunch of A-list female stars have now broken the glass ceiling and regularly bagging projects in both big mainstream movies, opposite big male leads, as well as keeping the flag flying high of strong, female-centric projects. Here’s the list of these trailblazing women of the Hindi film industry…