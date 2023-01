Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has finished work on Tejas but the release date on OTT has not been announced so far. It was supposed to come on October 2022. Maybe they want a theatrical release. Plus, there is Emergency which is her directorial venture. The date is not announced so far. She is also the lead of Chandramukhi 2 which will star Raghava Lawrence. The filmmaker is P Vasu. Then there is Sita which is an Aloukik Desai movie.