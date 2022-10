Katrina Kaif on working with the 3 Khans

In a video shared by Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif spoke about working will all the big three Khans of the industry. She was quoted saying that they see the picture in totality and even give suggestions. She said, 'Working with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman, I mean they are such icons. They elevate everything they are in. They see the picture in totality. So, every suggestion that they give helps your character, helps your story. Being on sets in those kinds of films is absolutely wonderful.'