Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupati (Merry Christmas)

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. The film is yet to go on the floors, but the team has started the rehearsals and recently Katrina took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their rehearsals. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting to see Katrina and Vijay together.