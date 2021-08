Image credit: Instagram

Upcoming Bollywood multi-starrers that we cannot wait for!

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar announced his directorial comeback today with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa. While this multi-starrer road trip is expected to be a winner at the box office, we have listed down some of the upcoming multi-starrers, which are highly anticipated among the audience.