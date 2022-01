Katrina Kaif is a water baby! The actress loves to holiday on beaches and sands and has often sent her fans on meltdown by sharing some SEXY AF pictures on her social media account.

Katrina Kaif recently was on a work-cation in the Maldives and shared her stunning pictures from the beautiful beach and many speculated that it's her honeymoon pictures with actor Vicky Kaushal. But the pictures were definitely not from her honeymoon but from her endorsement shoot. Sharing the pictures she captioned, my happy place. Indeed it is!