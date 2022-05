Katrina Kaif shares pic from mom Suzanne's 70th birthday celebrations

Katrina Kaif has shared pictures from her mom’s 70th birthday celebrations. The actress had flown down to London some days back. The caption read, “Happy 70th mama…May you always live life with the joy and courage that you do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids.” We can see her eight siblings in the perfect family pic. Katrina Kaif is looking lovely in a white dress while her mom is dressed in a blue tee. The cake looks yummy. Celebs like Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Nimrat Kaur, Bosco Martis, Amit Thakur, Anaita Shroff Adajania and others sent love to her mom and the actress. Suzanne Turquotte her mom is a lawyer by profession and qualification.