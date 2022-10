Gauri Khan transforms Katrina Kaif’s terrace

Gauri Khan is one of the premiere interior decorators in the country if not the best there is. A touch of her hands though her keen vision could transform any space in your home in an instant, and now Katrina Kaif has got a sense of that touch, leaving the actress as mesmerised as could possibly be. Just check out how Gauri Khan completely revamped Katrina Kaif’s terrace in the pics below: