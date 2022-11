Kangana Ranaut

Fans are used to seeing their favourite actors and actresses in the most glamorous avatars. Actresses especially are always covered with makeup and are looking their best version. But hey, there are a few actresses who have no qualms about flaunting their no-makeup looks. After all, they are all natural beauties born with fabulous features. Like Kangana Ranaut. Whenever she is in her hometown, she makes sure to click selfies and share them on social media flaunting her gorgeous looks with winter glow.