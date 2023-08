Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha was the face of Dream Girl, as the actress did a remarkable job too, and when it was announced that Ananya Panday would be a part of the sequel Dream Girl 2, Nushrratt fans were unhappy. Recently, the actress too reacted to being replaced and mentioned that she doesn't have the answer to it but admitted to being hurt by not getting Dream Girl 2.