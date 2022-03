Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. The couple celebrated their first Holi post the wedding with the Kaushal family. Katrina took to Instagram to share the pictures from their Holi celebration. In the picture, we can see Katrina, Vicky, Sunny Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, and Veena Kaushal. Netizens are very happy to see the bond that kat shares with her in-laws especially with her mother-in-law. The pictures of Vicky and Katrina always go viral, and their Holi pictures were not an exception.