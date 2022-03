Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif-Cikay Kaushal snapped together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted outside Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's house a couple of minutes ago. The two lovebirds joined various other celebs for a party, it seems. Katrina and Vicky walked hand-in-hand while going inside Farhan and Shibani's abode. She also posed for the paparazzi while holding hands. VicKat has been dishing out couple goals with their spottings and their PDAs. And this was one of those nights wherein VicKat made their fans gush over their romantic side and cuteness.