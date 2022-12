Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first wedding anniversary: A look at their plans

Bollywood's hottest couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walked down the aisle on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in the presence of their family and friends. The two will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary today and are spending quality romantic time in the hills. It seems as if the two have taken a break from their hectic shooting schedules and are enjoying their time to the fullest. Katrina shared a series of pictures from her holiday which were clicked by Vicky. On this special day, a look at who proposed, how they fell in love, their future plans, and much more.