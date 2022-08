Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at a clinic

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. For the past few months, there have been reports of the couple expecting their first child. But, they haven’t made and an official announcement about it. Now, amid the rumours of Katrina being pregnant, the couple was recently spotted at a clinic in Mumbai.