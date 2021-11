Who’s on the guest list?

The wedding gossip surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif do not seem to be fizzling out any time soon. In fact, they seem to be vigorously fanned with each passing day. The latest reports circulating about the couple's nuptials are about the guest list, or, more precisely, who might be attending and skipping their impending December marriage. at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, with the speculations gaining traction day by day, BollywoodLife decided to a bit of digging on our own, and here’s what we’ve learned about Vic-Kat’s wedding guest list from our sources…