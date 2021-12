Sneak-peek

All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders and the entertainment media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, and the moment is now finally upon us. As the date draws closer, several stories are swirling both within the media and on social media about the arrangements surrounding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage as also their plans after tying the knot. Well, why speculate, when we can bring you the real deal. Here's a sneak-peek into the sprawling wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, the tight security arrangements and the bride-to-be at her splendid best…