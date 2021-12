Wedding of the year

All anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders, the entertainment media and social media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Now that the moment finally came by, we thought of why not taking you through a quick recap of all that went down in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, in case the hustle and bustle was too much to keep up for you sitting miles away. So, without further ado, here’s the ultimate timeline of Vickat’s marriage from the pre-wedding to the actual wedding to the post-wedding festivities…