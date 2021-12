VickKat’s haldi

All anybody has been talking about since the past couple of days is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. However, if you thought that their wedding pictures were dreamy, then wait till you get a load of their haldi pics, which the groom has just shared on his official Instagram handle, captioning them as “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi (Gratitude, Patience. Happiness),” clearly indicating how over-the-moon he is after finally tying the knot with his bride, following months of speculation. We’ve got Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s haldi pics for you right here, and they’re straight out of a big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood shaadi. Check them out below: