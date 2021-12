Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s married life Tarot Prediction

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December 2021. The two shared beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media and captioned it as, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Many Bollywood celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others took to social media to congratulate the newlywed couple. While of course the two actors are just married, we are sure everyone would like to know how their future will be. So, recently Times Of India, spoke to a tarot card reader Jeevika Sharma, who gave an insight about Vicky and Katrina’s married life. Details below…