Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and more B-town couples and their party PDA

Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya! Our B Town couple totally believes in this dialogue. Love is the air for the lovebirds as it's December month and everyone is in a celebratory mood. The lovely couples of tinsel town have been spending a lot of time with each other and aren't shying away from the media glare. Let's take a look at the b town couples and their party PDA pictures. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to be in a celebratory. the lovebirds were spotted on dinner dates walking hand in hand and fans couldn't contain their excitement seeing them together. They left fans Shaadi kab hai?