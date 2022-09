Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif's memorable moment with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina revealed that when she was feeling low on her birthday, Vicky danced to her song for 45 minutes which brought a smile to her face. She also said that the most desirable thing about Vicky is his confidence, his sense of who he is, and she has never seen someone who is self-assured as Vicky. She said that she has saved Vicky's number as husband.