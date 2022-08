Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan KBC first look

Amitabh Bachchan needs to just appear at a place to grab headlines – he doesn’t need to do or say anything and that majestic trait again came to the fore at the launch today, 3rd August, of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Of course, a brand-new sparkling set added to the aura, but the rest was all Big B and him still being so dynamic and dashing. Check out his KBC 14 first look below: