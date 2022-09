Kavita Chawla becomes the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has got its big first winner. Contestant Kavita Chawla managed to win Rs 1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan's show. Now, Kavita is going to attempt Rs 7.5 crore question. Whether she will win the big price money or not is yet to be known. But of course, Rs 1 crore is a big deal and she has managed to get herself in the list of big winners of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Here's the complete list.