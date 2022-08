Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Celebrity contestants expected on Amitabh Bachchan's show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 was recently launched this past Wednesday, 3rd August, with Amitabh Bachchan switching on his quintessential dynamic and dashing KBC mode and a brand-new sparkling set added to the overall aura. Of course, the core of Kaun Banega Crorepati is about contestants from everyday life winning big and changing their fortunes overnight, but we also get excited to see celebrity contestants appear on the game show to test their general knowledge and donate to good causes. Aamir Khan is confirmed to be on this season, but our source reveal that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Boman Irani and more Bollywood stars are also set to appear the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan.