Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 episode was a bang; a look at the past winners

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the popular shows on TV. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 started airing from August 7 and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan graced the show with his presence. The first episode of KBC season 14 was a treat to all the fans. Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan was the special guest on the show. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry will leave you awestruck. Here is a list of past winners of KBC and how much they earned.