Big B's bond with son Abhishek

In one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he and Abhishek Bachchan do not share a typical father-son bond. Big B shared, "I consider Abhishek as my friend. As pe an old saying that when the son wears the father's shoes, they become friends because we share the same size. So, all my shoes are now taken by Abhishek sahab because it fits him well. I can't talk to any other family member like I can with Abhishek. And what I believe is that it's the same with him too. We talk to each other freely and frankly. If either of us are in a problem and are stuck somewhere, we talk it out. This is how our bond is.