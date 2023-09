KBC 15: Sarojini Naidu was a fan of his babuji

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that Sarojini Naidu was a fan of his babuji. Big B said that his babuji had an intercaste marriage. His mother Teji was from a Sikh family and Big B used to live in Allahabad. During that time getting married in a different caste was called a sin. He said that Sarojini Naidu was the first person who consoled him, when people fought with him. Big B even said that Sarojini Naidu introduced his babuji to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who used to live in Anand Bhavan in Allahabad.