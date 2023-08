Why does he return as the host?

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he returns as the host of KBC every time because of the love of the audience. He said that the audiences who come to sit in the silent, bring with them the joy of cheer and appreciation as time goes by and their love and cooperation exceeds all limits of patience and dedicated involve ... the contestants, may the Almighty bless them all, bring the colour that shines so brilliantly all about the arena, and with their tales of effort and association, bringing emotion and happiness around.