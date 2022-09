Kavita Chawla

The first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is Kavita Chawla. Since the last 14 seasons the show has seen many women turn into crorepatis. This is all because of their hardwork. Kavita had revealed that she was preparing for the show since the past 20 years. She studied via her son's books. She only studied till class 12 but she kept her interest level alive.