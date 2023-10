Junooniyat spoiler: Pari and Jahaan's one night stand breaks Elahi's heart

In the upcoming episode of Junooniyat, Dr. Pari and Jahaan meet each other. Seeing their growing closeness, Elahi gets angry. Jordan wants Jahaan and Elahi's friendship to break and he bribes Pari to do his work. Pari mixes something in Jahaan's drink and takes him into a hotel room. Elahi gets heartbroken seeing the two in the same room. Watch the show at 8.30 PM on Colors.