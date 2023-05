Kavya in Anupamaa

Television soaps are full of masala entertainment. Fans love all the twists and turns that unfold in top shows. Like Bollywood films, TV shows too have villains and characters with grey shades. But there have been times when these top villains have had a change of heart and showcased a transformation from bad to good. The top on the list is Kavya from Anupamaa. Madalsa Sharma essays the role of Kavya. She was the one who became the 'dusri auraat' in Vanraj's life. It was because of her that Vanraj and Anupamaa's marriage fell apart. She was always against Anupamaa and her ways. But now, she has completely transformed and is seen sympathizing with Anupamaa. She even takes Anu's side whenever required.