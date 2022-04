Image credit: Instagram

Meet Archana Jois who played Rocky bhai's mom in KGF franchise

KGF Chapter 2 has become a rage in the Hindi belt. Prashanth Neel's directorial is unstoppable and breaking several records at the box office. While Yash has already become the favourite among the Hindi speaking audience, his costar Archana Jois, who plays Rocky bhai's mom in the KGF franchise, has now become the internet's new found crush. Take a look.