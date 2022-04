Image credit: Instagram

K.G.F Chapter 2 first movie review

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release on 14th April 2022. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, and the first review of the film is out now. Umair Sandhu, who is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched the film recently, and tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 Review from Censor Board! #KGF2 is high-octane masala entertainer that stays true to its genre and delivers what it promises: King-sized entertainment. At the BO, audiences will give the film an epic ‘SWAGAT’ as it is bound to entertain them thoroughly.” He gave five stars to the film.