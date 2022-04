KGF: Chapter 2 Day One Box Office: Yash's film a MONSTER in the making

Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s movie KGF 2 looks set to storm the Hindi box office. People are expecting that it will get more than Rs 35 crore in its opening day. The movie mania has reached the interiors of states in North India too. The success in the mass markets is crucial. Yash’s movie has captured imagination with its action, dialogues and BGM. It seems Yash’s craze is only rivalled by that of Salman Khan in the 2018 phase during Tubelight.