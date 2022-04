KGF 2 Box Office Day Five: Yash and Prashanth Neel's movie marching towards Rs 1000 crores

KGF 2 is marching towards the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. It has collected more than Rs 200 crores from the Hindi belt. The film has made Rs 617 crore plus so far globally. It has beaten the records of Baahubali: The Beginning, Dangal and 2.0. Yash as Rocky Bhai has made a place in the hearts of fans. The massy treatment and larger than life elements have worked big time with the aam junta.