KGF 2 box office collection Hindi 2nd Sunday: Yash and Prashanth Neel's beat these movies and failed to touch these records

KGF 2 has captured the imagination of the nation. The movie which tells the story of Yash as Rocky Bhai has made Rs 22. 68 crores on its second Sunday. Prashanth Neel has directed the second installment of the movie which is a continuation of what happens to Rocky Bhai in the El Dorado of Karnataka, The Kolar Gold Fields. KGF 2 has failed to beat Baahubali 2, Dangal, Sanju and the all-time blockbuster The Kashmir Files. Take a look at the comparative statistics of the second Sunday numbers with Bollywood hits.