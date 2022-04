KGF 2 Weekend Global Box Office: Yash's KGf 2 is at the fifth place while Salman Khan's Sultan is the HIGHEST

KGF 2 is a rage at the box office. The movie has made Rs 620 crores plus since its release on April 14, 2022. The movie has made above Rs 230 crores in the Hindi belt only. Yash and Prashanth Neel’s film made Rs 198 crores in the global box office in its first weekend. It has the benefit of a three day weekend due to Good Friday. Despite the long weekend, it failed to beat Bahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal and Sanju in the global first weekend numbers. The No.1 spot is taken by Salman Khan’s Sultan. The film made a staggering Rs 210 crore in its first weekend. Salman Khan was the peak of his stardom then. Yash’s KGF 2 is now coming for the records set by RRR. It will take some more time to overtake Bahubali 2’s collection of Rs 1,031 crores at the global box office.