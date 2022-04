KGF 2 hits box office with lightening speed

Rocking star Yash is going to make a smashing return to the big screen with KGF 2. There is a tremendous buzz around the film as it is the second instalment in the KGF franchise. The first part was a spectacular hit and the second part is expected to be even better. Going by all the buzz around KGF 2, we won't be surprised if it turns out to be among the top 5 highest grosser of this year. The advance booking of the film itself has registered some record-breaking numbers and everyone is quite thunderstruck with it. If the latest reports are anything to go by, KGF 2 will surpass the numbers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film RRR in no time.