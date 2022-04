KGF 2 Global Box Office: Yash's movie is roaring at foreign box office

Yash’s KGF 2 is a rage at the box office. The movie is the blockbuster of 2022. Whether it is Nepal, North America or the UAE fans are making repeat visits to the halls to soak in the world of Rocky Bhai. The movie has made Rs 750 crores in the worldwide box office. KGF 2 has overtaken Salman Khan’s Sultan and Baahubali. KGF 2 has rocked Nepal making a whopping Rs 10 crores in Nepalese rupee at the box office. It is also doing well in markets like North America, New Zealand and so on. Here is a complete lowdown…