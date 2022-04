Image credit: Google

KGF 2 Hindi box office collection day 14

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The Hindi version of the film has already broken many records, and on its 14th day, the movie was steady at the ticket window and the Hindi version collected Rs. 6.25 crore on its second Wednesday taking the total to Rs. 343.13 crore. While it has already crossed the lifetime domestic collection of many other Bollywood biggies, it has now become the third highest grossing film in the Hindi markets.