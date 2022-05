KGF 2 Hindi box office collection day 18: Yash starrer BEATS Runway 34, Heropanti 2 by HUGE margin; close to surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal KGF Chapter 2 has been ruling the box office. In its third weekend, Yash starrer has beaten Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2.