Will KGF 2 beat RRR's record?

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR managed to set the bar high with its box office collections. The film made humongous business and registered itself in the highest film grossers list. Now, KGF 2 appears to be following the same suit. Or even better! As per the report, RRR had made Rs 5.08 crore in its pre-booking phase overall. On the other hand, Yash's KGF 2 has already made Rs 3.35 crore and there is still a week pending for the release. Plus, the report also mentions that the pre-booking of KGF 2 has opened only for limited screens. There appears to be a possibility that it may surpass RRR's numbers too!