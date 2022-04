KGF Chapter 2 at the US box office

Pan-India monster KGF 2 ended its extended first week and second weekend with a humongous ₹852 crore gross worldwide, and has now held exceedingly well on its first Monday to take its total to ₹870 crore gross and claim the sixth spot among the highest grossing Indian movies worldwide of all time after not even 2 weeks at the box office, having overtaken, PK, 2.0, Baahubali and Sultan in that order. Now given that these collections are worldwide, it’s but obvious that KGF 2 is flying in some international markets, too, with the US being a prime contributor. Check out below how much ahead it was at the US box office as compared to Jersey, RRR and Beast on Monday, 25th April: