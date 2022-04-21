KGF 2’s box office records

KGF 2 is doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too. Besides, becoming the first film to hit a century daily for 4 days in a row across India since opening, KGF Chapter 2 also posted the highest opening day and opening weekend for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach ₹250 crore nett in the Hindi market. However, do you know that the Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel, has also broken several box office records across India in its other versions? Check them out below: