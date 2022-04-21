KGF 2 is not just SMASHING box office records in Hindi but also breaking benchmarks pan-India – view full list
KGF Chapter 2 posted the highest opening day and opening weekend for any film in the Hindi belt while also becoming the fastest to reach 250 crore nett in the Hindi market. However, do you know that the Yash starrer has also broken several box office records across India in its other versions?