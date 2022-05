Image credit: Google

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 32

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The movie in its fifth weekend is doing exceptionally well and has collected equal to what many big films this year collected in their first weekend. In its fifth weekend, KGF 2 collected Rs. 6.35 crore at the box office, taking the till date total to Rs. 427.05 crore. It has become the second highest-grossing film in the Hindi markets beating Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Now, everyone is keen to know what more records it will break at the box office.